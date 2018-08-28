Exmouth Town are ‘mid-table’ in latest Fair Play League standings

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The South West Peninsula League has produced the latest statistics with regard to the ‘Fair Play’ award that is presented at the end of each season to the team who bank the least number of points in each of the three divisions; Premier, East and West.

In the Premier Division Exmouth Town sit 11th out of the 19 clubs.

Prior to the first game of 2019 – the Southern Road meeting with Millbrook – Town had picked up three red cards and 34 yellow cards to accumulate a total of 43 points.

Plymouth Argyle Reserves, with one red and 11 yellow, lead the way – and by some distance – for the Pilgrims second string have only 14 points to their name and the second placed club – Helston Athletic – have 29!

The current ‘bad boys’ sitting at the bottom of the table are Cornish side, Newquay-based Godolphin Atlantic, who have picked up no fewer than 10 red cards and also had 44 yellow cards!

The full ‘table’ prior to the January 5 matches reads.

(first figure is red cards, second figure is yellow cards and the third figure is the number of points against the team)

Plymouth Argyle 1/11/14

Helston Athletic 2/23/29

Milbrook 2/28/34

St Austell 1/33/36

Ivybridge 0/37/37

Tavistock 1/34/37

Launceston 1/36/39

Falmouth 2/34/40

Newquay 5/34/40

Torpoint Athletic 2/32/40

EXMOUTH TOWN 3/34/43

Camelford 4/32/44

Bodmin Town 4/34/46

Elburton Villa 1/45/48

Sticker 4/38/50

Callington Town 6/33/51

Cullompton Rangers 4/40/52

Saltash United 5/37/52

Godolphin Atlantic 10/44/74

Budleigh Salterton sit 10th in the Eastern Division standings. The Robins have picked up three red cards and 27 yellow cards to accumulate 36 points.

The full Eastern Division standings are

Liverton 0/13/13

University 0/19/19

Newton Abbot Spurs 2/20/26

Stoke Gabriel 2/20/26

Brixham 1/24/27

Ilfracombe 2/26/32

SIDMOUTH TOWN 2/27/33

Crediton United 4/22/34

Elmore 2/29/35

BUDLEIGH SALTERTON 3/27/36

Torridgeside 3/29/38

Bovey Tracey 3/31/40

St Martins 2/34/40

Teignmouth 3/33/42

Alphington 3/34/43

Waldon Athletic 3/35/44

AXMINTER TOWN 2/47/53

HONITON TOWN 4/43/55