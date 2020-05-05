Advanced search

Exmouth Town crowned East Devon Virtual League champions - matchday 12 latest results

PUBLISHED: 10:51 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 05 May 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town are the first East Devon Virtual Football league champions after their ninth win of the season, single goal success at Mountbatten Park, Honiton.

The only goal of a close encounter came 15 minutes from time, but it was enough to see the Southern Road men to a ninth win in 12 matches and, with two games remaining, they hold a nine-point lead over Budleigh Salterton and Axminster Town, who both have 20 points to show after 12 matchdays of the 14 matchday campaign.

Budleigh kept up their bid to claim the runners-up berth as they won 3-1 at home to a Sidmouth Town side that will begin league two (set to start in mid-May).

All the goals in an entertaining encounter at Greenway Lane came in the first half. Axminster Town edged out Feniton 2-1 when the sides met at Tiger Way. The other top flight game was the one at Ottery St Mary where the League Cup semi-finalists were beaten 4-0 by the Fishermen who have climbed to a lofty fourth place in the table as a result of their win at Washbrook Meadow.

Who goes down with Sidmouth Town looks set to go to the wire with just one point currently separating Ottery St Mary, Honiton Town, Beer Albion and Feniton and, with just two games remaining it is anyone’s guess as to which side will slip into division one for season II.

In Division Two Tipton find themselves joint top with Exmouth Spartans with just two games remaining. Tipton were 3-2 winners of their home meeting with an Upottery side that has slipped to fourth after a run of one win in six matches. Exmouth Spartans won 3-1 against Otterton and that result means the Otters now sit rock bottom and in very real danger of slipping into the bottom division. Lympstone suffered a second successive defeat and are now two points shy of the leading pair. The Lympets were beaten 3-2 by a Seaton Town side that needs a minor miracle to avoid slipping down a division. Cranbrook did their hopes of staying up a world of good as they defeated East Budleigh 2-0. Cranbrook will complete their ‘great escape’ from the drop if they can win one of their two remaining games which see them entertain promotion chasing Exmouth Spartans before a last day game at Otterton.

In Division Three Millwey Rise and Exmouth Rovers are the two promoted teams, both booked safe passage to division two in season II with narrow 2-1 victories. ‘Rise’ bagged a 10th victory in a dozen outings with a narrow win at Axmouth United while Exmouth Rovers ended the promotion hopes of Colyton with a similar score line. In the other Division Two games, Offwell Rangers and Awliscombe drew 1-1 while Farway and Dunkeswell Rovers shared four goals.

Matchday 12 results:

Premier Division: Honiton Town 0, Exmouth Town 1; Axminster Town 2, Feniton 1; Ottery St Mary 0, Beer Albion 4; Budleigh Salterton 3, Sidmouth Town 1

Division One: Tipton 3, Upottery 2; Exmouth Spartans 3, Otterton 1; East Budleigh 0, Cranbrook 2; Seaton Town 3, Lympstone 2

Division Two Farway 2, Dunkeswell Rovers 2; Axmouth United 1, Millwey Rise 2; Colyton 1, Exmouth Rovers 2; Offwell Rangers 1, Awliscombe 1

Current form

Premier Division

Exmouth Town WWWLWWDWWWDW

Axminster Town DWWWLLLLWWDW

Feniton WLWDWLLWLWLL

Ottery St Mary DDLWDWLWLLWL

Honiton Town WDLWLDWDWLLL

Budleigh Salterton LLWDWLWDLWWW

Beer Albion LLLLDWWLWLWW

Sidmouth Town LWLLLDDLLLLL

Division One

Upottery WWDDDWLDDLWL

East Budleigh LWWWWLLDLLWL

Lympstone LLWWWDWWWWLL

Tipton DWLWDDWLWWWW

Otterton WLDLLWDLDLLL

Exmouth Spartans DDDLWLWWWWWW

Cranbrook DLLDLWDWLLLW

Seaton Town DDDLLLLLLWLW

Division Two

Millwey Rise WWWWLDWWWWWW

Exmouth Rovers LWLWWWWWLWWW

Colyton DWWWLDWLWDLL

Awliscombe WWLLDDLLLDLD

Dunkeswell Rovers WLLLWDLDLDLD

Offwell Rangers LLWWDLWLWDWD

Axmouth United LDLLWDLWDLLL

Farway United LLWLLDLWDLWD

Latest tables

Premier Division P W D L F A Pts

Exmouth Town 12 89 2 1 29 14 29

Axminster Town 12 6 2 4 30 24 20

Budleigh Salterton 12 6 2 4 22 21 20

Beer Albion 12 5 1 6 28 25 16

Feniton 12 5 1 6 22 21 16

Honiton Town 12 4 3 5 24 27 15

Ottery St Mary 12 4 3 5 20 28 15

Sidmouth Town 12 1 2 9 12 32 5

Division One P W D L F A Pts

Tipton 12 7 3 2 34 21 24

Exmouth Spartans 12 7 3 2 33 21 24

Lympstone 12 7 1 4 32 21 22

Upottery 12 4 5 3 33 29 17

East Budleigh 12 5 1 6 24 28 16

Cranbrook 12 3 3 6 16 30 12

Seaton Town 12 2 3 7 19 26 9

Otterton 12 2 3 7 17 31 9

Division Two P W D L F A Pts

Millwey Rise 12 10 1 1 30 13 31

Exmouth Rovers 12 9 0 3 28 21 27

Colyton 12 5 3 4 19 17 18

Offwell 12 5 3 4 17 18 18

Farway 12 3 3 6 26 27 12

Dunkeswell 12 2 4 6 14 21 10

Awliscombe 12 2 4 6 15 25 10

Axmouth United 12 2 3 7 21 28 9

Matchday 13 results will be published here on Thursday, May 7.

