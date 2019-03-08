Exmouth Town set for midweek match at table-topping Plymouth Parkway

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town are in Wednesday night action when they travel to Plymouth Parkway (7.30pm), writes John Dibsdall.

Town will go into the match bouyed by Saturday's splendid 1-0 win at a Bitton side that sat top of the table before the contest and, indeed, remain many people's tip to lift the Toolstation Western League Premier Division title this season.

Town made a bright start and a move involving Ace High, Aarron Denny and Karl Rickard ended with Ben Steer firing narrowly over the crossbar.

Bitton responded with a quick counter attack and James Richards was perfectly positioned to steer a dangerous cross away for a corner. Town took the lead on 21 minutes. A fine through ball by Adam Bilcock saw High hold off two challenges before his well struck shot found the bottom corner.

As Town continued to be the dominant side Denny thought he had doubled the lead when he turned home a shot from High, but was judged to be offside.

Bitton's cause was not helped by a straight red card for a stamp on Steer in the 35th minute and, as the half closed, High produced another fine run, but this time without the desired finish.

The second half saw Bitton lucky to keep all 10 of their remaining players on the pitch as the referee was somewhat lenient in issuing second yellow cards to two of their players that had already been booked.

They did, however, show why they are highly rated as they played some good possession football, but such was Town's defensive stability with Tom Gardner outstanding they didn't really create a clear cut scoring opportunity.

Chris Wright in the Town goal did have to produce one excellent save, but that came about via a deflection rather than a direct shot!

As the home side pushed more men forward gaps began to appear and Town had three good breaks, but were let down by the final ball that could have put players through for a one on one with the 'keeper and improved Town's goal difference.

All in all, another splendid result with 40 or so of Town's supporters swelling both the crowd and the bar takings and Gardner winning the Bradford's Man of the Match award.

Town are back in FA Cup action on Saturday (August 24) when they travel to Yate Town (3pm).