Exmouth Town announce three-man management team to lead their Under-16s into the coming season

Exmouth Town Football Club have announced a new management team for their Under-16s for the coming season.

It’s a three-man team comprising of James Beverley, Wayne Rowsell and fitness coach Andy Waiton who will work in tandem and be overseen by the Town Under-18 manager, Drew Worthington.

It’s certainly something of a ‘dream team’ for the Town Under-16s with the management trio all having plenty of experience in the game.

Following the news, one of the three, James Beverley said: “I first got involved with last seasons Under-16s when my lad joined Drew Worthington’s side as he fancied playing a year up.

“Drew asked if I would do a bit of coaching and got the bug, I was really impressed by Drew and the group of players he had assembled, not just as footballers, but as good lads who turned up week in week out for training and the games they always had a smile and some banter going on.

“There was all the things that was happening at the club the friendly atmosphere, I even started watching the first team at Southern Road and was made to feel most welcome. “What comes through shining brightly is the fact that there is definitely a football pathway for young lads to be part of at this club at all levels.”

He continued: “When Drew announced that he was stepping up to take charge of the Town Under-18s I thought I’d throw my hat into the ring and be part of a ambitious Club.

“I approached Wayne back in January, who has a wealth of experience in football and mentioned a joint manager venture which he stepped up straight away.

“We want to promote an enjoyable and fun environment for local football talent where lads want to turn up because they enjoy it!

“We also want the players to feel that they belong and also to have desire and pride to play for their home town club and progress on to the first team and beyond.

“It’s great that we have Andy [Waiton] involved. He has lots of football experience, but mainly, and indeed, importantly, he has vast knowledge in sports injuries/fitness and will be putting together some enjoyable sessions for the squad, also offering advice on all injuries and diet throughout the season, should the lads need it.

“As a group we will be linking closely with the Town Under-18s and so any of our squad that show promise will definitely have the chance to showcase their talent for the above age group and, from there, come to the attention of first team boss Kevin Hill.”

Speaking of the appointments and the Under-16 set-up, Town youth football coordinator, Nick James said: “This U16 group is going to be to watch. All the lads involved, management and playing, are local to Exmouth so it’s very much ‘home grown’.

“One of the things that has impressed me is that the kids/players have come to us and I think that speaks volumes for us as a club that local children are now looking at us and seeing a future here.

“It can only be encouraging for the future of Exmouth and Exmouth Town Football Club. The players are in good hands with Bevs, Wayne and Andy.”