Exmouth Town announce season ticket details

PUBLISHED: 08:29 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 22 August 2020

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town have announced that admission prices for entry to their Toolstation Western League matches will remain the same as last season.

Adults £6; concessions(O65/U18)£4 while Under-16s, members of the NHS and the Armed Forces will be admitted free.

Entry to Town Reserve team games when they are in Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East action will also be as per last season.

Adults £3 and concessions (O65/U18) £2 with all Under-16s, NHS workers and members of the Armed Forces, granted free entry.

Exmouth Town season tickets will be available to order from after this Saturday’s (August 22) home meeting with Saltash United.

They will remain available to supporters through until Tuesday, September 15, the day before the first home league game and the September 16, Southern Road meeting with Tavistock.

The club have taken the decision, as a way of thanking their loyal supporters, to freeze the price of season tickets so that they are the same as the 2019/20 prices.

Adults £85; U18s and O65s £55 - with this covering all 20 Tooolstation Western League games and represents a saving of £35 off the price of attending all games as an adult (matchday price single adult entry £6) and a saving of £25 for U18s and O65s (matchday price single entry £4).

Season ticket holders are also admitted free to all Town Reserve team fixtures.

A season ticket holder attending every home game for both the senior side and the reserve side would save £80 over the course of the campaign.

The season ticket does not apply for entry to FA Cup and FA vase ties played at Southern Road.

Season Tickets can be ordered from Martin Cook by either e-mail cook209@hotmail.com or by calling him on 07599346689.

Alternatively enquire at the club on any matchday. Payment can be either cash or cheque with the latter made payable to Exmouth Town FC.

