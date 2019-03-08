Advanced search

Exmouth Town announce pre-season fixtures

PUBLISHED: 10:37 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 12 June 2019

Exmouth captain Jamie Dirrane (right) is quicker to the ball than Cullompton’ Ash Donohue during the Good Friday meeting that Town won 2-1. Picture GERRY HUNT

Exmouth Town have announced an attractive set of pre-season fixtures that include what promises to be a terrific first taste of new season action when they take on Southern League side Taunton Town.

Town will host the Somerset men on Tuesday, July 9 with the game kicking-off at 7.30pm.

Eight days later, on July 17, Town have an interesting engagement when they travel to face Exwick Villa, the side who play on an artificial surface in Exeter and who won the Macron Devon and Exeter Premier League last season.

On Saturday, July 20, Kevin Hill takes his side to Somerset to face Western League Division One outfit Bishops Lydeard (3pm) and, three days later, Town are again on the road with a visit to Mid Devon to face South West Peninsula League Premier Division East side Crediton United (7.30pm). The last of the five pre-season matches that have been arranged so far sees Town entertain Cornish outfit Bodmin Town who will be at Southern Road on Saturday, July 27 for a 3pm kick-off.

Admission to all pre-season games will be £5 for standard adult admission with the concessions (over-65s and Under-18s) admitted for £3 while, once again this coming season, Town will again be doing their bit to try and get local youngsters involved by having free admission to all matches - save for cup games when cup rules may not allow free admission - to all Under-16s.Furthermore, supporters who have already purchased season tickets for the new campaign will also be admitted free to all pre-season games.

With the 'close season' very nearly halfway through, attention is turning to the new campaign, one that will see Town play in the Western League Premier Division.

That of course, means more travelling, but equally, promises bigger home gates with some tasty looking fixtures set to be on at Southern Road this coming season.

Even though it may be the 'close season', the work behind the scenes at Southern Road continues. Chairman Stuart Shaw is certainly not the sort of person to 'let the grass grow beneath his feet' and he says: "There are plenty of interesting and exciting projects bubbling away at the club and we are thinking very much of then longer term future fop then club and where we would like the club to be going forward. We had a great season last time round and, as any forward-thinking business would say - the key to further success is making sure you stay one step ahead and, in football, terms, that means making sure that when we start the new campaign everything is in place to give our manager and his team the very best chance of being successful."

