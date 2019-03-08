Exmouth Town announce admission charges for next season plus news of 'early bird' season ticket offers

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON This image is the copyright of Adrian Langdon, 58 Marshall Avenue, WADEBRIDGE, Cornwall UK. PL27 6BB

Exmouth Town Football Club have announced their Southern Road admission prices plus the cost of season tickets ahead of their new life in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

The basic admission cost will be £6 which is an increase of £1 on last season, but does bring Town in line with other clubs in the Western League.

However, there is no change to the concession for O65s and the U18s which are pegged at £4 while U16s will again be admitted free to home game. The club are keen to promote the fact that they encourage young supporters with free admission, though equally, they are likely to have to charge for home cup ties, dependent on the rules of the competition they are playing in.

Town are again running an early-bird season ticket sale for the next campaign. A season ticket will cost £85 with the concession price £55 - in both cases this equates to getting give league games free if you buy an early bird season ticket!

What's more, season ticket holders will also gain free entry to all pre-season friendlies and reserve team fixtures and there will also be a £1 discount on entry to hoe cup matches - again dependent on the various cup competition rules.

The offer for the early bird season tickets will be available until Saturday, July 27 and can be purchased by contacting Martin Cook at cook209@hotmail.com or by telephone on 07599 346689.