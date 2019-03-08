Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth Town announce admission charges for next season plus news of 'early bird' season ticket offers

PUBLISHED: 19:34 03 June 2019

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

This image is the copyright of Adrian Langdon, 58 Marshall Avenue, WADEBRIDGE, Cornwall UK. PL27 6BB

Exmouth Town Football Club have announced their Southern Road admission prices plus the cost of season tickets ahead of their new life in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

The basic admission cost will be £6 which is an increase of £1 on last season, but does bring Town in line with other clubs in the Western League.

However, there is no change to the concession for O65s and the U18s which are pegged at £4 while U16s will again be admitted free to home game. The club are keen to promote the fact that they encourage young supporters with free admission, though equally, they are likely to have to charge for home cup ties, dependent on the rules of the competition they are playing in.

Town are again running an early-bird season ticket sale for the next campaign. A season ticket will cost £85 with the concession price £55 - in both cases this equates to getting give league games free if you buy an early bird season ticket!

What's more, season ticket holders will also gain free entry to all pre-season friendlies and reserve team fixtures and there will also be a £1 discount on entry to hoe cup matches - again dependent on the various cup competition rules.

The offer for the early bird season tickets will be available until Saturday, July 27 and can be purchased by contacting Martin Cook at cook209@hotmail.com or by telephone on 07599 346689.

Most Read

Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises

GPs set for second ‘take over’ of Exmouth Park Run

Staff from Rolle and Claremont Medical centres took part in Exmouth Park Run. Picture: Lucy Craven

Town says ‘au revoir not goodbye’ to popular reverend

The Reverend James Hutchings will be leaving at the end on June. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Hospiscare Open Gardens 2019 in East Devon

Breach, Kilmington. Picture: Hospiscare

It’s bubble time! Fun run to raise money for Exmouth charity

The Bubble Rush will come to Exeter and will be raising money for Pete's Dragons. Picture: Colin Rayner LRPS

Most Read

Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises

GPs set for second ‘take over’ of Exmouth Park Run

Staff from Rolle and Claremont Medical centres took part in Exmouth Park Run. Picture: Lucy Craven

Town says ‘au revoir not goodbye’ to popular reverend

The Reverend James Hutchings will be leaving at the end on June. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Hospiscare Open Gardens 2019 in East Devon

Breach, Kilmington. Picture: Hospiscare

It’s bubble time! Fun run to raise money for Exmouth charity

The Bubble Rush will come to Exeter and will be raising money for Pete's Dragons. Picture: Colin Rayner LRPS

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth’s losing run continues

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

Members of the Hive in Exmouth go gliding

Mmebers from the Hive, Exmouth and Tiverton Youth Centre on their visit to the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club. Picture JILL HARMER

Exmouth Town announce admission charges for next season plus news of ‘early bird’ season ticket offers

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

Tolchards Devon Cricket League - a round-up of matchday five action from our local sides

The view from the score box.

Budleigh suffer first defeat of the A Division season

Budleigh Salterton 1st XI who are playing in the Tolchards Devon league A Division in 2019. Picture KEVIN CURRAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists