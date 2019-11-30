Advanced search

Exmouth Town and Withycombe both win while Exmouth RFC and Budleigh Salterton are beaten - round-up of the Saturday action

PUBLISHED: 19:26 30 November 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

The final Saturday of November saw another home win for Exmouth Town, but an away defeat for Budleigh Salterton and cup success for Exmouth Town Reserves. In rugby, Exmouth lost their Devon derby at home to Brixham but Withcyombe wion their league game at Ilfracombe.

Exmouth Town made it 10 home wins from 10 starts this season as they defeated Shepton Mallet 2-1 at Southern Road in a Toolstation Western League encounter.

Goals from Jordan Harris and Ben Steer saw Town to a win that leaves them sitting fifth in the Premier Division table, 10 points light of table-topping Bradford Town who have played three more games than Town.

Budleigh Salterton became only the second team to suffer a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East defeat at the hand of Liverton this season, suffering a 1-0 reversal in South Devon.

Exmouth Town Reserves were 3-2 winners of their McDonalds League Cup tie at Witheridge, securing a place in the next round after a thrilling contest that was finally settled in extra-time.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League; in Division Two, East Budleigh were 3-0 winners at Beer Albion Reserves.

In Division Three, Exmouth Spartans suffered their first defeat of the season beaten 6-3 at Winkleigh.

In Division Five, East Budleigh Reserves made it a day of double delight for the Vicarage Road men as they also won, beating Broadclyst 2-1.

Otterton Reserves took a point from their Division Four 1-1 draw at Cullompton Rangers.

Away from the league action, Otterton went out of the Devon Senior Cup beaten 3-2 at Tiverton-based Wessex Park Rangers.

RUGBY

Exmouth suffered a second successive home defeat as they were beaten 27-21 at the Imperial Ground by Brixham.

Since the October 5, 26-5 home win over Okehampton, the Cockles have not enjoyed the best of runs. They followed the win over the Okes with a 36-7 defeat at Weston-Super-Mare and then lost 25-23 at home to Barnstaple since when they have lost 12-0 at Bracknell, won 17-8 at Camborne and now suffered a home defeat to Brixham.

The Cockles are now just nine points off the foot of the table. A fifth defeat in 10 games leaves the Cockles sitting eighth on 23 points from 10 games. Leaders Barnstaple are 15 points better off having also played 10 games.

For the second successive Saturday Withycombe served up a second half performance that saw them keep a clean sheet while scoring points at the other end of the pitch as they chalked up a 31-19 win at Ilfraccombe.

The win, a ninth in as many games, means that Withy stay top of the Tribute Devon One table where they hold an eight point lead over second place Exeter Saracens who are themselves a point better off than third placed Tamar Saracens.

