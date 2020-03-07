Exmouth Town and the Cockles both host Saturday home games

There's action in Exmouth today (Saturday) for both Town and the Cockles.

Town's Toolstation Western League game at home to Chipping Sodbury Town goes ahead after a mid-morning pitch inspection at Southern Road and the game kicks off at 3pm. There's also an opportunity today for supporters to ask questions about the advent of the new Exmouth Town Supporters Club with officials of the new group available for a question and answer session in the clubhouse from 2.15pm. The club will also be happy to take donations for the Exmouth Food Bank - a donations box will once again be on the front gate at the ground.

There's also plenty of rugby on at the Imperial Ground home of Exmouth RFC with the 2nd XV entertaining Crediton (2.15) and the Cockles 1st team host Camborne (2.30pm) while the Nomads travel to Honiton (2pm).

However, Withycombe's Devon One game at Torrington is off after the pitch in North Devon was declared unfit for action. There is action at the Withy HQ of Raleigh Park with Withycombe IIs taking on Tiverton II (2.30pm).

It's not such good news for the three East Devon-based teams playing in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on the first Saturday of March with unfit pitches ruling out home games for Unfit playing surfaces have put paid to any hope of action for Honiton Town, Axminster Town and Sidmouth Town, who were all forced to cancel, their respective home league games, adding to what are already congested end-of-season schedules for all three clubs.

No game wither for Budleigh Salterton who will need to find a new date for their MacDonlads Cup tie at Topsham after the pitch at Topsham failed an inspection on Saturday morning.

Plenty of Macron Devon & Exeter League football is also off - check out www.defleague.co.uk to see what is left on.

Join us back here from 7pm this evening when we shall bring you news of all the days rugby and football.