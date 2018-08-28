Exmouth Town and Exmouth RFC both net home wins – Budleigh Salterton edged out – round-up of Saturday’s local sport

Exmouth Town completed a stunning season’s league double over Plymouth Argyle Reserves after beating the Pilgrims’4-0 at Southern Road to add to the 1-0 win they enjoyed in their first meeting earlier in the campaign.

A Jordan Harris hat-trick and a Mark Lever header saw Town to a richly deserved success.

What’s more, the three points, something also bagged by Tavistock, who were 4-1 winners over Millbrook, means that it’s ‘all change’ at the top of the Premier Division table with Tavistock now top and Exmouth Town, who started the day third, sitting second with Argyle slipping from top to third!

In the Eastern Division, Budleigh Salterton were edged out 3-2 in a Greenway Lane close contest.

Meanwhile, across at the Imperial Ground, Exmouth RFC won a second successive Devon derby after defeating Newton Abbot 24-17 to chalk up a ninth win of the league season.

In other South West Premier games, leaders Bournemouth won 33-31 in a close encounter at Cleve. There was a rare defeat for second placed Barnstaple, beaten 27-19 at Drybrook while third placed Maidenhead went down 24-17 at an Ivybridge side that sit fifth in the table. There were also home wins for Brixham, who beat Western-super-Mare 43-14; Camborne, who defeated Bracknell, 29-20; and University, who beat Old Patesians, 46-10.

In Macron League football just two matches beat the weather and they saw Beer Albion go down 4-2 at home to Witheridge while, on the G4 surface that is home to Exwick Villa, Colyton were beaten soundly, going down 4-0.

In Division Two, Honiton Town Reserves suffered a 16th straight defeat, beaten 4-1 at home by Bow AAC.

Tipton St John slipped nearer to the bottom three after they went down 4-1 at home to Halwill. The other Division Two results saw University of Exeter defeat Newtown 3-1 and Dawlish United saw off Royal Oak, 5-2.

In Division Three, two games beat the weather and they produced no fewer than 16 goals between them! Budleigh Salterton Reserves were beaten 7-3 at Newton St Cyres while Lympstone were beaten 4-2 at home by Sandford.

Two games were played in Division Four with St Martins Reserves beaten 5-2 at Universtiy and Feniton Reserves went down 3-1 at home to Pinhoe.

Cranbrook suffered a fourth home defeat in eight games when beaten 2-1 by Central in the only match that got the better of the weather in Division Five.

There was just one Division Six game played and it saw Colyton Reserves beaten 3-1 at home by Lapford Reserves.

Thorverton Reserves won the only Division Seven game that was played, they beat hosts HT Dons 6-2 while, in Division Eight, Dawlish United Reserves won 6-1 at Millwey Rise Reserves and the other game was at Sandford where Elmore thirds were beaten 2-0.