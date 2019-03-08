Exmouth Town and Exmouth RFC both win / Budleigh Salterton beaten away / East Budleigh knocked out of Grandisson Cup - Saturday’s local sporting round-up

Exmouth Town kept up their title challenge with a win in Cornwall while the Cockles ended their league campaign with a fine home win - all the news from local rugby and football on the first Saturday of April

Exmouth Town continued their winning run, one that will hopefully see them through two more games to be crowned champions for the South West Peninsula League Premier Division after they won 2-1 at Torpoint Athletic.

Jordan Harris gave Town an early lead and, after the home side levelled from the penalty spot early in the second half, leading scorer Ace High headed Town to all three points. Meanwhile, title rivals Tavistock thrashed Camelford 9-0 to all but wipe out the goal difference lead that Town enjoyed (it was plus 11 before this matchday!).

As for the other East Devon team sin SWP League action; Sidmouth Town were well beaten in their Eastern Division game at Torridgeside, losing 5-1 to the North Devon outfit. The Vikings are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Bovey Tracey (7.30pm) at Manstone Lane.

Axminster Town were thumped 6-2 in their East Division game at Bovey Tracey – the Tigers goals were scored by Nathan Antat and Tony Pinder and Budleigh Salterton, who gave an SWP League debut to Ottery St Mary leading scorer Corey Ringer, went down 4-0 at Ilfracombe Town. Honiton Town trailed visiting Crediton United 2-0 at the halfway stage of their game at Mountbatten Park, but a superb comeback in the second half with a 51st minute goal from Ben Ede and a 90th minute strike from the previous Saturday’s hat-trick hero Owen McCreadie-Taylor. Town did pick up four bookings with yellow cards issued to Darren Witt, Joe Dixon, Darren Witt and Luke Barwick.

In Macron League football, Exmouth Town Reserves were 3-0 winners at Southern Road against Feniton – a second successive clean sheet success for the Town second string. Topsham Town went down 5-2 at Beer Albion, but it was not such a good match day for East Budleigh as they went out of the Grandisson Cup, beaten 5-3 at Division One high-fliers Kentisbeare.

In Division Three, Lympstone boosted their promotion hopes with an 8-0 win at North Tawton, but Otterton went down, losing 4-2 at home to Newton St Cyres. In Division Seven, East Budleigh Reserves were 2-0 home winners over Otterton Reserves and, in Division Eight, Lympstone Reserves beat Tedburn St Mary Reserves 5-1 while Topsham Town Reserves were beaten 5-2 at Dawlish.

Rugby

Exmouth won their final South West Premier home league game of the season, defeating Camborne 38-27 at the Imperial Ground. Mind you, the Cockles had to work hard for their success as they trailed 17-14 at half-time.

Withycombe were also in action, they went down 38-19 at home to Pirates Amateurs.

As for the other East Devon teams in rugby action: Sidmouth Chiefs will head into the final matchday of the 2018/19 Tribute Western Counties (West) leading the table and knowing that a win in their final game at Saltash and they will be crowned champions. However, on the flip side of that is the fact that, if they were to lose at Saltash, they could end up finishing outside the top two, that’s how tight things are at the top of the table after the penultimate round of matches.

The first Saturday in April saw Chiefs win 28-10 at home to Paignton while rivals Wellington defeated visiting Bideford 53-26 and Crediton won 29-19 at Truro.

Tribute Western Counties (W) table after the April 6 matches (top three)

P W D L F A Pts

Sidmouth 25 19 2 4 765 395 98

Crediton 25 20 2 3 605 397 96

Wellington 25 19 3 3 773 390 95

Last day fixtures: Saltash v SIDMOUTH; CREDITON v Wadebridge Camels and Chard v WELLINGTON

Honiton stay second in the Tribute Cornwall and Devon table after a 46-0 win at Tavistock. Morning leaders Penryn also had a clean sheet away success – in their case one of 79-0 at Plymouth Argaum and so, rather like Sidmouth, Honiton’s destiny will not be decided until the final match day.

Penryn will entertain Plymstock Albion Oaks holding a three point lead over Honiton at the top. The Lacemen wrap their league campaign up with an Allhallows meeting with Topsham.