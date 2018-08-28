Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth Town and Exmouth RFC both in Saturday home action

PUBLISHED: 11:23 18 January 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

There’s plenty of top local action for followers of football and rugby this weekend.

Exmouth Town stage the South West Peninsula League, Premier Division, Match of the Day, when they entertain a St Austell side that sit one place and seven points below Town in the table. The Southern Road kick-off is once again 2.15pm.

For rugby followers the ‘big game’ takes place at the Imperial ground where Exmouth RFC entertain Ivybridge in their latest ‘Devon derby’.

The Cockles go into the game, unbeaten in three having won their last home game – the pre-Christmas meeting with Drybrook and then netting draws in successive away games at Exeter University and, last Saturday, at Weston-super-Mare.

There’s also local rugby action for Withycombe, although they are away, albeit in an East Devon derby at Honiton where they kick-off at 2.30pm.

In local football, there’s Macron Devon and Exeter League football at Greenway Lane, Budleigh, where the Robins’ Reserves are looking for a third successive Division Three win when they entertain University. In the same division, Otterton host Clyst Valley.

Exmouth Spartans host Bravehearts in a Division Five fixture and East Budleigh stage Geary Cup action at their Vicarage Road home with the opposition provided by The Village Inn and kick-off is at 2pm.

Most Read

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday and remains in force today. Picture: Met Office.

Budleigh’s last bank closes

Marian Manning, who has been a bank clerk for 45 years, has thanked loyal customers as the town's Lloyds branch closes. Picture: Google and Chris Manning

Bomb scare closes Exmouth recycling centre

Knowle Recycling Centre, between Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google.

East Devon MP threatens Brexit rebellion over Northern Ireland

Sir Hugo will support the PM, if he gets assurances on the future of Northern Ireland. Picture: Wikimedia/JB

Most Read

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday and remains in force today. Picture: Met Office.

Budleigh’s last bank closes

Marian Manning, who has been a bank clerk for 45 years, has thanked loyal customers as the town's Lloyds branch closes. Picture: Google and Chris Manning

Bomb scare closes Exmouth recycling centre

Knowle Recycling Centre, between Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google.

East Devon MP threatens Brexit rebellion over Northern Ireland

Sir Hugo will support the PM, if he gets assurances on the future of Northern Ireland. Picture: Wikimedia/JB

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town and Exmouth RFC both in Saturday home action

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Pete’s Dragons founder Alison is double semi-finalist in regional Venus Awards

Pete's Dragons' suicide liaison officers (l-r) Nicky Creek, Alison Jordan and Dave Lacey.

Summersby yard saddle a double at Wadebridge point-to-point

Runners bunched up

Vehicle set alight near Woodbury

Quick Gin takes taste of Exmouth to national gin festival

Spoken landlord George Nightingale demonstrating how to make the perfect G&T with his Quick Gin. Picture: JB.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists