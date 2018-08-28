Exmouth Town and Exmouth RFC both in Saturday home action

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

There’s plenty of top local action for followers of football and rugby this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town stage the South West Peninsula League, Premier Division, Match of the Day, when they entertain a St Austell side that sit one place and seven points below Town in the table. The Southern Road kick-off is once again 2.15pm.

For rugby followers the ‘big game’ takes place at the Imperial ground where Exmouth RFC entertain Ivybridge in their latest ‘Devon derby’.

The Cockles go into the game, unbeaten in three having won their last home game – the pre-Christmas meeting with Drybrook and then netting draws in successive away games at Exeter University and, last Saturday, at Weston-super-Mare.

There’s also local rugby action for Withycombe, although they are away, albeit in an East Devon derby at Honiton where they kick-off at 2.30pm.

In local football, there’s Macron Devon and Exeter League football at Greenway Lane, Budleigh, where the Robins’ Reserves are looking for a third successive Division Three win when they entertain University. In the same division, Otterton host Clyst Valley.

Exmouth Spartans host Bravehearts in a Division Five fixture and East Budleigh stage Geary Cup action at their Vicarage Road home with the opposition provided by The Village Inn and kick-off is at 2pm.