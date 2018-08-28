Exmouth Town and Exmouth RFC both ‘GAME ON’ as Storm Eric savages local sport

Picture: Terry Ife

Storm Eric has done its best to blow (and soak) away much of the local sporting programme on the second Saturday of February, certainly in terms of local football.

However, fans of both football and rugby in and around Exmouth and Budleigh have options with Exmouth Town’s game at home to Plymouth Argyle Reserves confirmed as being ON – kick-off at Southern Road is at 3pm.

There’s also rugby on at the Imperial Ground with Exmouth RFC hosting Newton Abbot with the start time for the Cockles’ latest Devon derby being 2pm.

Budleigh Salterton’s South West Peninsula League Eastern Division meeting with Crediton United is another offering for football followers with the Greenway Lane, Budleigh, action getting underway at 3pm.

The only Macron Devon and Exeter League matches that remained on as at late morning Saturday were: Exmouth Town thirds v Topsham Town (at the Archery Club pitches) and at Lympstone, who host Sandford in a Division Three game. Both Macron League fixtures have 3pm starts.