Exmouth Town and Exmouth RFC both at home on Saturday afternoon

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Exmouth’s big sporting duo – Exmouth Town (football) and Exmouth RFC (rugby) have home games on the penultimate Saturday of March.

Town are involved in a classic ‘top-versus-bottom’ encounter with the visitors being basement side Sticker.

With Exeter City in away action (the Grecians are at Notts County), Town have once again turned to the ECFC supporters promotion that sees Grecians followers admitted for a £1 off the normal price. The offer applies to all the Grecians’ season ticket holders and City Trust and City Supporters Club members of £1 off the regular match day entry on showing either a ECFC season ticket stub or a trust/supporters club membership card.

The prices on Saturday at Southern Road are: Adults £5 (£4 for ECFC members); Concessions £4 O65/U18 (£3 for ECFC members) and, as usual, Under-16s are admitted free. Kick-off at Southern Road is 3pm.

Meanwhile, a stone’s throw from Southern Road is the Imperial Ground which plays host to the Cockles meeting a Bracknell side that has won only one South West Premier League away match this season.

Adding to the atmosphere for the Cockles will be the fact that it is ‘Ladies Day.

The Cockles have named their squad for the match and it is: Sam Whitehead

Finlay Marks, Nick Headley, Dave Bargent, Mark Wathes, George Meadows, Lloyd Watkins, Charlie Tribble, Will Ridout, Shane Cooper, Steve Pape, Jack Fayhy (capt), Connor O’Shaunghnessy, James Harris and Ben Hawley. The replacements are: George Savage, James Goss and Tom Whelan.

There’s a double header of action at the Imperial Ground with Exmouth Nomads also at home as they entertain Honiton 2nds.

The Cockles and Bracknell meeting kicks-off at 2.30pm.