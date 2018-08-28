Exmouth Town and Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth RFC all in home action

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Exmouth and Budleigh sports fans are spoilt for choice on the second Saturday of February for there’s both football and rugby on offer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The football top billing goes to the Exmouth Town, South West Peninsula League Premier Division meeting with one of only two teams to sit above Town in the top flight table – leaders Plymouth Argyle. Kick-off at Southern Road is at 3pm and Town are giving a away a full size football to the first 15 Under-12s that come through the gate with a paying adult.

Across at Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton, there’s a Devon ‘derby’ with Crediton United providing the opposition for the Robins. Again, kick-off in this one is 3pm.

In terms of the big local rugby, that’s at the Imperial Ground where the Cockles hot a mouth-watering ‘Devon derby’ meeting with Newton Abbot.