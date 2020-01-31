Exmouth Town - all the action on the first Saturday of February

Exmouth Town first team are in action up at Roman Glass St George in a Toolstation Western League game on the first Saturday of February.

Its also a busy weekend for all the Town teams with action across both Saturday and Sunday.

While Kevin Hill's men are doing battle up in Gloucestershire, the Town second team have a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League, North & East game away at table-topping Newtown where kick-off is at 3pm.

There's home action for the Town third team who host Witheridge in a macron League Division Eight game at the pitches adjacent to the Archery Club with the action getting underway at 2.15pm.

There's Saturday morning action at the Archery Club pitches for Town U8s and Town U12s. The youngest Town teams take on Cullompton Rangers with a 9.45am start whole the U12s take on Honiton with their game getting underway at 11.30am.

There's away action for the Town Under-14s with a match at Millwey Rise (10.30am) and the Town U16s are in Warren View, Exmouth, action when they take on Sidmouth (9.45am).

There is also Sunday action with the Town Under-18s entertaining Hatherleigh with that game getting underway at 2pm.