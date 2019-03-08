Advanced search

Exmouth Town all set to step up into the Western League Premier Division

PUBLISHED: 09:01 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 24 April 2019

Karl Rickard in action during the Exmouth Town 2-1 Good Friday win over Cullompton Rangers. Picture GERRY HUNT

The draft constitution of the revised South West Peninsula League (SWPL) Step Six division’s for next season, shows that the current Premier Division is being split into two, writes John Dibsdall.

There will be a Premier East and a Premier West, but, at this stage, neither Tavistock or Exmouth Town have been included in the East Division.

The inference is that irrespective of the result of their remaining games both sides will be promoted to step five which means playing next season in the Western League Premier Division.

This means that Town could renew old rivalries with Devon clubs, Plymouth Parkway, Buckland Athletic, Willand Rovers and possibly Barnstaple Town as well as the likes of Bridgwater Town, Wellington, Bridport and sides in the Bristol area.

Town's final League position should also mean that they will be in the draw for both the FA Cup and the FA ase next season.

