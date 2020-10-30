Exmouth Town all set for Wellington visit - Saturday’s local football preview

A look at the local football for the final Saturday of October.

There’s plenty of local football on the final Saturday of October (October 31).

Exmouth Town are in Southern Road action when they entertain Wellington in a Toolstation Western League game.

Honiton Town and Sidmouth Town are both in home South West Peninsula League Premier East action but there’s no game for Axminster Town who continue to count down the days to their return of action after their Covid-19 shutdown.

Honiton Town will be managed by new boss Liam Raybauld for the first time in a home game when they entertain basement side Stoke Gabriel at Mountbatten Way (3pm).

Sidmouth Town will be seeking a fourth straight success when they entertain Bovey Tracey at Manstone Lane (3pm).

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East division, there’s action for both Exmouth Town Reserves and Budleigh Salterton.

Exmouth Town Reserves, who are fifth, travel to face a Braunton side that will start the day two places below them in the table. Budleigh Salterton have home advantage for their meeting with Liverton United (2.15pm) with the game having an earlier kick-off as they continue to battle floodlight problems at Greenway Lane.

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West division Ottery St Mary are in away action when they visit Rosleands.

There is also a full programme of Joma Devon & Exeter League action.

Top billing goes to the Premier East game at Acland Park where table-topping Feniton meet fourth placed Beer Albion. Something has to give in this contest for both teams head into the game sporting 100 per cent records! Feniton have won both home games so far, scoring six goals and conceding none while in their first two away league games, Beer have won both, scoring seven goals and conceding one.

In the other Premier East games, the two sides yet to bank a point in the top flight this season, Upottery and Sidmouth Town Reserves, are both in action.

At Glebe Park, Upottery, who have lost all three games so far, entertain second placed Dawlish United while Sidmouth Town, who have lost all four of their league games so far, visit Kentisbeare. Seaton Town entertain Lyme Regis and Chard Town host Colyton.

In Division One East, second top Beer Albion Reserves, one of three teams in the section yet to lose this league season, entertain second bottom Honiton Town Reserves. Table toppers Exmouth Rovers are in derby action when they host Exmouth Spartans. Tipton St John, who are also unbeaten so far, host Clyst Valley Reserves, while Lympstone, who are yet to win a point this season, host East Budleigh. The other two games in the section see Dunkeswell Rovers entertaining Teignmouth and Lyme Regis host Otterton.

In Division Two East, table topping Axminster Town look to continue their 100 per cent start when they host a Cranbrook side that are unbeaten in three games. Ottery St Mary, who sit second have home advantage for their meeting with Axmouth United and East Budleigh Reserves entertain a Feniton side who are one of only two unbeaten teams in the section still this league season. Millwey Rise go to Bishops Blaize in Exeter and Sidmouth Town Thirds visit Pinhoe.

In Division Three East, Awliscombe go to Devon Yeoman and Cranbrook United host Winchester while Upottery Reserves go to Dawlish United Reserves and Farway United host Topsham Town and Offwell Rangers entertain AFC Exe.

In Division Four East Ottery St Mary thirds are at home to Bradninch Reserves, Sidmouth Town Fourths host Lympstone Reserves, Seaton Town Reserves are at Dawlish and Exmouth Town Thirds travel to Falcons and Otterton Reserves entertain HT Dons.