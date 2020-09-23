Exmouth Town all set for Wednesday night trip to Street

Town players celebrate the third goal in their 3-1 FA Cup win at Keynsham Town. Picture DAVE PETERS Archant

Exmouth Town are in Toolstation League Premier Division action tonight (Wednesday) when they make the trip up the M5 to Street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Somerset-based outfit lost their opening game of the season, beaten 2-1 at Sherborne Town in an FA Cup tie, but since then, are unbeaten in five games – four of them league and, like Town, they enjoyed FA Vase success last weekend, though their passage to the next round was a lot more comfortable than Towns, with Street winning 6-3 away at Newquay!

As for the Street league form this season they began with a September 5, 2-2 home draw with Shepton Mallett.

Three days later they won 1-0 at Bridport and then enjoyed a 5-1 home win over Roman Glass St George on September 12 and, last Tuesday evening they were 4-1 winners at Odd Down (Bath).

Street sit third in the fledgling Premier Division table with the only teams above them being leaders Parkway and second place d Buckland Athletic who played out a goal less draw last night (Tuesday) in Plymouth.

Previous meetings with Street.

Town won both games against Street last season, first winning the Southern Road meeting on October 19, 5-0 with goals from Jordan Harris (2), Callum Shipton, Carl Rickard and Aaron Denny.

Then, in the game at Street played on December 28, 1019, Town won 4-3 with Harris again scoring twice while the other Town goals game from Jamie Dirrane and Ace High.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s game, Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings said: “Street have made a really good start to the season and are right up there.

“When we played there last season, they played some really attractive football so we know it’s not going to be easy.

“The start of the season for us has been really tough, but we’re on the back of consecutive wins so hopefully we can carry that momentum on against street.

“I think cup wins give the players a lift. We were missing a couple so we were patched up a little.

“Hopefully we get those lads that were missing back so that we are stronger to go up to Street.”

The Town number two then spoke of the quality of a new signing who has impressed so far this season.

He said: “We’ve brought in a young lad called Dan Cullen, who can play anywhere across the back four and he’s been tremendous.

“He’s started every game and hasn’t looked out of place playing at a higher level this year.”

Tonights game kicks off at 7.30pm and we will bring you news of the game here at 10pm.