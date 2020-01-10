Advanced search

Exmouth Town all set for visit of Roman Glass St George - plus new of other Town action on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 11:55 10 January 2020

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Archant

Exmouth Town - all the action for Town teams on the second Saturday of 2020.

Exmouth Town entertain Roman Glass St George tomorrow (Saturday) and, with the only two teams to sit above them in the Toolstation Western League top flight table both in FA Vase action tomorrow, can close to within three points of top spot - and with a game in hand- with a win.

What's more, with Bradford Town and Plymouth Parkway both being six points ahead having played two more games than Town, a win tomorrow and again on Tuesday night, when Town are in action at Bridgwater Town, then the league table next Wednesday morning will show a three-team tie at the top!

Kick-off tomorrow is 3pm and the Southern Road gates and clubhouse bar will be open from 1.30pm.

Town Reserves are also in action as they travel to Chudleigh Athletic for their latest Scott Richards Devon league North & East outing and the Town third team have a Macron league Division Eight meeting with Dawlish Thirds at the Archery Club pitches.

Both the Town 2nd and 3rd team games kick-off at 2.15pm.

In terms of the Town Youth on the second Saturday of 2020.

The Under-8s travel to Dawlish for a 9am start of matches against the home sides taking place at Dawlish Community College. The Under-12s travel to Feniton (10.30am) and the Under-14s are in action at Westexe (10.30am).

There's no game this weekend for either the Town U16s or U18s.

Join us here from 7pm on Saturday for news of the Town game against Roman Glass St George and all the other local football and ruby news from the day.

