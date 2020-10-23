Exmouth Town all set for visit of Hallen

Exmouth Town goalkeeper Robbie Powell in the thick of the action during the FA Cup home defeat to Melksham Town. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

Exmouth Town are back in home Toolstation Western League action tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain Hallen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town, beaten 4-3 at home by Shepton Mallet on Wednesday night – their first home league defeat since Boxing Day 2018 – will be keen to return to winning ways.

However, Hallen, who sit third bottom of the Premier Division table, will arrive at Southern Road with an away record that is exactly the same as Shepton Mallet pitched up with on Wednesday night!

The midweek win at Town was a first on an away ground this season for Shepton in their league campaign – they had drawn two and lost three of their opening five away games – and that is exactly the same record that Hallen will bring to East Devon for this game!

In their first five away games in the league this season, Hallen have lost 2-1 at both Cadbury Heath and Bridgwater Town, drawn 0-0 at Brislington, been beaten 5-2 at Tavistock and they shared four goals on their visit to basement side Chipping Sodbury Town.

For Town, it’s a first Saturday home league game since the September 16, 4-1 win over Tavistock – who Town travel to this coming Wednesday (October 28), for another league game.

Kick-off at Southern Road tomorrow is 3pm and the club are keen to remind supporters that with a comprehensive ‘track-and-trace’ system in operation early arrival is a better option so as to give plenty of time to get into the ground to see the game.

The Southern Road gates and bar will be open from 1.15pm.

Admission is £6 for adults with the concession price £4.

As ever, for league games at Southern Road, its free admission for Under-16s, NHS workers and members of the Armed forces (NHS and Armed forces members upon presentation of appropriate identity).