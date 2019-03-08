Exmouth Town all set for visit of Brixington

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

It's another busy weekend for Exmouth Town Football Club with action for teams across the age groups.

Top billing goes to the high-flying first team who will be looking to continue their amazing 'Fortress Southern Road' run when they entertain Brislington in a Toolstation Western League Premier Division game.

Town moved into a top four lost following Wednesday night's wonderful 4-2 home success over Tavistock thanks to a brace from Ace High and other goals from Callum Shipton and Jordan Harris. Brislington have already been to Southern Road this season when they came to Devon to contest an FA Vase tie that Town won 3-2.

Brislington, sit sixth in the Premier Division table, but they have played 13 games.

In terms of their away league games, they have lost four and won three, going down at Odd Down (5-1), Shepton Mallet (4-1), Bitton (2-1) and Bradford Town (6-1) while they won 1-0 at Keynsham Town in early August, 2-1 at Bridport in September and, last Saturday, 2-0 at Clevedon Town.

Neither Town reserves not the third team have a game on Saturday.

Other Town action on the final weekend of October is:

Town Under-12s entertain Lympstone at Woodbury in an Exeter & District Youth League game that kicks off at 10.30am.

There's no action for the Town Under-8s but the Under-16s are in action and they travel to Mid Devon to meet Twyford.

On Sunday the Town Under-18s travel to AFC Plympton to contest a Devon Cup tie with kick-off being 2.15pm.