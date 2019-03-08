Exmouth Town all set for Street visit on Wednesday night

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:59 16 October 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town are in Wednesday (October 16) evening action when they host Street in a Toolstation Western League game (7.30pm).

Admission to Southern Road is £6 for adults and £4 for Over-65s and Under-18s. As this is a league game, Town are once again giving free admission to the Under-16s and, as ever, members of the armed forces will be admitted free.

The Southern Road gates will be opened at 6.30pm.

Street will arrive in Exmouth sitting ninth in the table, one place below Town. Street have played nine league games so far this season, winning five and losing four.

Their away league encounters so far, from the start of the campaign, have seen them lose 3-2 at Shepton Mallett on matchday one of the season.

However, since then they are unbeaten on their travels having won 3-2 at Bradford Town, 6-1 at Clevedon Town and 2-1 at Cadbury Heath.

In their most recent outing, last Saturday, Street were beaten 3-2 at home by Cribbs.

Speaking ahead of the game, Exmouth Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings said: "It'll be a tough game as Street have come down from a level up and, prior to making the step up the pyramid they were always an established and strong Western League outfit who will be streetwise at this level.

"That said, as the home team, I see no reason why we cannot continue this current excellent run we are enjoying and I don't doubt that the wonderful supporters we have will be out in force again to help us out."

