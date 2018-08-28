Exmouth Town all set for Saturday visit of Bodmin Town

Archant

Exmouth Town host what look’s – on paper – a mouth-watering meeting against Cornish side Bodmin Town at Southern Road on Saturday (December 22).

The Cornish side are yet to depart Exmouth with a defeat and Kevin Hill’s men go into the game sporting an unbeaten home record this season.

The Southern Road gates and bar open at 12.45pm and kick-off is at 2.15pm.

After the match supporters can then head into the clubhouse to watch the televised Premier League meeting between Cardiff City and Manchester United from 5.15pm.

There’s no Macron league action for the Town Reserves, bit the Town thirds are in Division Eight action with an away game at Dawlish United (3pm).

There’s also Saturday morning action for Town youth teams with the Under-11s at home to Feniton – that game being played at the Archery Club and also action for the Under-13s who travel to Pinhoe.