Exmouth Town all set for Saturday’s visit of Launceston

Exmouth Town match poster for the January 26 home game against Launceston. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC Archant

Exmouth Town entertain Launceston at Southern Road on Saturday (January 26).

Following last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Cornish side St Austell, Town will be looking to return to winning ways in front of what is expected to be another 200 plus turnout.

The Southern Road kick-off is at 2.15pm and the gates and club bar will be open at 1pm.

Once again Town are making it a ‘Super Saturday at Southern Road’ for, after the big game on the Southern Road turf, attention will turn to the clubhouse TVs and the screening of the Millwall versus Everton FA Cup tie which kicks off at 5.15pm.

Launceston are having a tough time this season and will start the game at Town sitting second bottom of the table. To date they have enjoyed wins on three away grounds; at Falmouth (2-1), at Millbrook (5-2) and at basement side Sticker (6-0).

They have been beaten at; Bodmin (3-2), Camelford (4-2), Godolphin Atlantic (1-0), Newquay (2-0), Tavistock (4-0) and Torpoint Athlantic (7-0).

They have also shared the spoils at Saltash where they drew 1-1.

Town have lost just once at home this season and that one reversal remains the Boxing Day home defeat to Cullompton Rangers.