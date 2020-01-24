Exmouth Town all set for Saturday's home meeting with Bridgwater Town
PUBLISHED: 13:06 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 24 January 2020
Archant
Southern Road, Exmouth stages a Devon versus Somerset encounter this Saturday (January 25) with Exmouth Town hosting Bridgwater Town in a Toolstation Western League Premier Division clash.
Bridgwater Town have an excellent away record in the league this season having won seven of their 11 away games.
Indeed, only two teams, table-topping Bradford Town and Tavistock, have won more; both having won eight on the road, in their respective league campaigns.
They last played away from home back on December 28, when they went down 2-1 at Clevedon Town, that one of just three away defeats so far this league season. The other games they have lost on the road have been at Brislington, where they lost 2-1 on the opening day of the season and at Shepton Mallet where they went down 1-0 on their November 16 visit. That was the only time in 32 league and cup games this season that the Somerset side have failed to score!
Saturday's game for Bridgwater is their 31st this season and for Town, it will be a 32nd of the campaign.
Town head into the match looking to record an eighth successive win and, if they do, it will equal their eight match winning sequence that ran from their September 14, 5-1 win at Cadbury Heath through to an October 16, 5-0 win at home to Street.
Tomorrows game is the final match in January for Town who face a congested February - weather permitting - faced with no fewer than eight matches in the 29 days of the month. Seven of the eight are league matches with one being a midweek cup tie.
They will travel in February to Roman Glass St George, Bridgwater Town (LPC), Hallen, Odd Down and Clevedon Town while, at Southern Road, they will host, Cribbs, Westbury and Wellington.
Feb 29 A L Clevedon Town
Feb 22 H L Wellington
Feb 18 A L Odd Down
Feb 15 H L Westbury
Feb 12 H L Cribbs
Feb 8 A L Hallen
Feb 4 A LPC Bridgwater Town
Feb 1 A L Roman Glass SG
Jan 25 H L Bridgwater Town
Jan 18 A L Chipping Sodbury W 3-0 Harris, Denny, Hynds
Jan 11 H L Roman Glass SG W 2-1 Richards, Harris
Jan 7 A LPC Shepton Mallet W 2-1 Shipton, Denny
Jan 4 H L Bitton W 2-0 Shipton (2)
Dec 28 A L Street W 4-3 Harris (2), Dirrane, High
Dec 26 H L Buckland Athletic W 4-2 Harris (2), Gillard, Gardner
Dec 14 A L Bridport W 3-1 Harris (2), Lever
Dec 7 H L Hallen D 0-0
Dec 4 H LPC Parkway W 4-1 Harris, Steer (2), Willdigg
Nov 30 H L Shepton Mallet W 2-1 Harris, Steer
Nov 20 H DB Honiton Town W 5-1 Harris (3), Rickard, Denny
Nov 16 A L Cadbury Heath W 5-1 Denny, Gardner, Harris, Steer, High
Nov 6 A FAV Tavistock L 1-6 High
Oct 23 H L Tavistock W 4-2 High (2), Shipton, Harris
Oct 19 A L Keynsham L 0-1
Oct 16 H L Street W 5-0 Harris (2), Shipton, Rickard, Denny
Oct 12 H FAV Portland United W 2-0 Rickard, Shipton
Oct 6 A L Wellington W 2-0 Harris, Denny
Sep 28 H L Cadbury Heath W 2-0 Harris, Rowe
Sep 24 A DB Cullompton Rangers W 1-0 Vincent
Sep 21 A L Cribbs W 4-0 Steer (3), High
Sep 17 A LPC Almondsbury W 4-1 Denny, Merritt, Bilcock, Rickard
Sep 14 A FAV Cadbury Heath W 5-1 Rickard (2), High (2), Steer
Sep 7 A FAC Highworth Town L 2-4 Harris, Denny
Sep 3 H FAC Yate Town W 2-0 Steer, Denny
Aug 31 H FAV Brislington W 3-2 Harris, Shipton, own goal
Aug 24 A FAC Yate Town D 2-2 Harris, Denny
Aug 21 A L Parkway L 0-1
Aug 17 A L Bitton W 1-0 High
Aug 10 H FAC Barnstaple Town W 2-0 Harris, Denny
Aug 3 H L Bridport W 4-1 Harris (2), two own goals
Exmouth Town 2019/20