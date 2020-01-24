Exmouth Town all set for Saturday's home meeting with Bridgwater Town

Southern Road, Exmouth stages a Devon versus Somerset encounter this Saturday (January 25) with Exmouth Town hosting Bridgwater Town in a Toolstation Western League Premier Division clash.

Bridgwater Town have an excellent away record in the league this season having won seven of their 11 away games.

Indeed, only two teams, table-topping Bradford Town and Tavistock, have won more; both having won eight on the road, in their respective league campaigns.

They last played away from home back on December 28, when they went down 2-1 at Clevedon Town, that one of just three away defeats so far this league season. The other games they have lost on the road have been at Brislington, where they lost 2-1 on the opening day of the season and at Shepton Mallet where they went down 1-0 on their November 16 visit. That was the only time in 32 league and cup games this season that the Somerset side have failed to score!

Saturday's game for Bridgwater is their 31st this season and for Town, it will be a 32nd of the campaign.

Town head into the match looking to record an eighth successive win and, if they do, it will equal their eight match winning sequence that ran from their September 14, 5-1 win at Cadbury Heath through to an October 16, 5-0 win at home to Street.

Tomorrows game is the final match in January for Town who face a congested February - weather permitting - faced with no fewer than eight matches in the 29 days of the month. Seven of the eight are league matches with one being a midweek cup tie.

They will travel in February to Roman Glass St George, Bridgwater Town (LPC), Hallen, Odd Down and Clevedon Town while, at Southern Road, they will host, Cribbs, Westbury and Wellington.

Feb 29 A L Clevedon Town

Feb 22 H L Wellington

Feb 18 A L Odd Down

Feb 15 H L Westbury

Feb 12 H L Cribbs

Feb 8 A L Hallen

Feb 4 A LPC Bridgwater Town

Feb 1 A L Roman Glass SG

Jan 25 H L Bridgwater Town

Jan 18 A L Chipping Sodbury W 3-0 Harris, Denny, Hynds

Jan 11 H L Roman Glass SG W 2-1 Richards, Harris

Jan 7 A LPC Shepton Mallet W 2-1 Shipton, Denny

Jan 4 H L Bitton W 2-0 Shipton (2)

Dec 28 A L Street W 4-3 Harris (2), Dirrane, High

Dec 26 H L Buckland Athletic W 4-2 Harris (2), Gillard, Gardner

Dec 14 A L Bridport W 3-1 Harris (2), Lever

Dec 7 H L Hallen D 0-0

Dec 4 H LPC Parkway W 4-1 Harris, Steer (2), Willdigg

Nov 30 H L Shepton Mallet W 2-1 Harris, Steer

Nov 20 H DB Honiton Town W 5-1 Harris (3), Rickard, Denny

Nov 16 A L Cadbury Heath W 5-1 Denny, Gardner, Harris, Steer, High

Nov 6 A FAV Tavistock L 1-6 High

Oct 23 H L Tavistock W 4-2 High (2), Shipton, Harris

Oct 19 A L Keynsham L 0-1

Oct 16 H L Street W 5-0 Harris (2), Shipton, Rickard, Denny

Oct 12 H FAV Portland United W 2-0 Rickard, Shipton

Oct 6 A L Wellington W 2-0 Harris, Denny

Sep 28 H L Cadbury Heath W 2-0 Harris, Rowe

Sep 24 A DB Cullompton Rangers W 1-0 Vincent

Sep 21 A L Cribbs W 4-0 Steer (3), High

Sep 17 A LPC Almondsbury W 4-1 Denny, Merritt, Bilcock, Rickard

Sep 14 A FAV Cadbury Heath W 5-1 Rickard (2), High (2), Steer

Sep 7 A FAC Highworth Town L 2-4 Harris, Denny

Sep 3 H FAC Yate Town W 2-0 Steer, Denny

Aug 31 H FAV Brislington W 3-2 Harris, Shipton, own goal

Aug 24 A FAC Yate Town D 2-2 Harris, Denny

Aug 21 A L Parkway L 0-1

Aug 17 A L Bitton W 1-0 High

Aug 10 H FAC Barnstaple Town W 2-0 Harris, Denny

Aug 3 H L Bridport W 4-1 Harris (2), two own goals

Exmouth Town 2019/20