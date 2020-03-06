Exmouth Town all set for Saturday home game against Chipping Sodbury Town

Exmouth Town entertain Chipping Sodbury Town tomorrow (Saturday) with the Toolstation Western League Premier Division game kicking off at 3pm.

Town head into the game sporting their on-going, and remarkable, home record, that has seen them unbeaten in home league games for 15 months!

The last time Town lost a home league game was back on Boxing Day 2018 when Cullompton Rangers won a South West Peninsula League Premier Division game 1-0.

Town were beaten 4-0 at Shepton Mallet on Tuesday evening and, speaking after the game, assistant manager Andy Rawlings said: "It's perhaps a good yard stick as to just how much progress we have made since that last home defeat that a midweek mauling at Shepton Mallet comes as such a surprise to so many!

"For our part, on Tuesday night, we were dreadful and there was simply nothing positive that Kev (Town manager Kevin Hill] and I could take from the 90 minutes we sat through.

"Conceding an early goal gave them [Shepton] a big lift and we did not recover from the set back.

"It is a fact that you certainly learn more about your team and your players in a midweek defeat away from home than you do from an afternoon fixture when you roll an opposition side over and it is also worth raising the point that nights like we gave the Town faithful on Tuesday night have, thankfully, been few and far between over the past 15 months."

He continued: "Therein lies something of the problem and that is our success over the past year has raised expectation levels both amongst the supporters and in the local press and sometimes it's important to take a step back and accept that everything is not going to go your way all the time. So, with that in mind, we have to take the sort of thing we suffered on Tuesday night on the chin and make sure that when we next take to the pitch we are fully focussed on showing to our loyal supporters that we are not a bad team and have the ability to 'bounce back' from adversity - something I am sure we will see at Southern Road on Saturday."

Chipping Sodbury Town sit 19th in the latest table with only Wellington and basement side Odd Down (Bath) below them in the table. They have played 26 games, winning five, drawing one and losing 20 - but a word of caution for the Town faithful - tomorrow's visitors do have a better away record than home record this season!

Chipping Sodbury Town away form this season

Chipping Sodbury Town have played 13 away games in their Toolstation Western League Premier Division campaign this season.

They have lost 10 and won three.

They have not played for almost a month with their last outing being a February 8 trip to Westbury that they lost 4-0 and the game before that they also shipped four when they went down 4-0 on a visit to Bradford Town.

They were beaten 6-0 on their visit to Shepton Mallet on January 4th in the only other away league game that they have played this year.

The last time that Chipping Sodbury Town enjoyed an away day success was back on December 3, when they won 2-1 at Odd Down (Bath). Since when they have lost at Tavistock where they were beaten 4-3 in mid-December before the three afore mentioned away defeats.

The only other away game wins have been a 2-1 success at Cribbs on the opening day of the season and a 4-3 win at Brislington on October 5.

The other league games they have played on opposition grounds this season have been: Bitton (2-6), Buckland Athletic (0-4), Hallen (0-2), Cadbury Heath (1-2), Roman Glass St George (1-6) and Plymouth Parkway (2-5).

Town were in action at Chipping Sodbury Town as recently as January 18 when they won 3-0 with goals from Aaron Debby, Jordan Harris and Jimmy Hinds.