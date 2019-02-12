Exmouth Town all set for next test to title credentials at Falmouth

Action from the Exmouth Town 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle Reserves at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT Archant

Exmouth Town are in Cornish action on the final Saturday of February as they travel to Falmouth Town for their latest South West Peninsula League Premier Division game.

Town have now scored 24 goals in seven games in 2019, conceding just four and have kept 15 clean sheets in the league this season.

Falmouth, who have faltered a little in the league since their 0-0 draw with Town in December, have reached the semi-final of the League Cup with a 1-0 victory at St Austell and they are also in the last four of the Cornwall Senior Cup.

Next Wednesday (February 27) Town are again in action at Southern Road when they will host Plymouth Argyle in the quarter-final of the St Lukes Bowl, the game having previously been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Kick-off for the third meeting with Argyle this season is at 7.30pm. Town have beaten Argyle home and away in the league this season, defeating then Pilgrims 1-0 away and, more recently, 4-0 at home.

The prize for the winners is a semi-final meeting with Exeter City.