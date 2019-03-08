Exmouth Town all set for midweek warm-up meeting with Exeter City XI

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7457. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town will be looking to continue their impressive pre-season form when they take on an Exeter City select side this evening (Wednesday) at Southern Road, kick-off 7.30pm, writes John Dibsdall.

They are also at home on Saturday (July 27) when their old rivals from the South West Peninsula League, Bodmin, are the visitors, kick-off, 3pm.

Last Wednesday, Town travelled to Exwick Villa, who this season will be playing in the newly formed Devon Football League, and, despite dominating for long periods, had to settle for a 1-0 victory.

A mixture of wayward finishing and resolute defending saw the sides go into half time scoreless but shortly after the break Arron Denny gave Town the lead finishing off a fine move. Town's woes in front of goal continued and they were nearly made to pay when the hosts hit the bar in the closing stages.

Last Saturday, Town made the trip to Somerset to play Western League Division One side Bishop Lydeard and came away with a convincing 5-0 success. A Jordan Harris penalty in the forty fourth minute gave Town a slender half time lead in what had been a competitive game but after the break Town stepped up a gear and ran in four more goals without reply.

Dan Boere led the way with two, Jimmy Hinds opened his account for the season and another Harris penalty completed the scoring.

A feature of both these games has seen accomplished performances from goalkeepers Robbie Powell and Chris Wright who have shared the duties and made decent saves at important times. Manager Kevin Hill has also been able to run his eye over several triallists as he looks to finalise his squad for the coming season.

Town's reserves gave another assured performance when they overcame Whipton and Pinhoe 4-1. Fielding a side with two twenty year olds and the remainder eighteen or under they opened the scoring with a fine strike from Ollie Evans.

Another effort from outside the box from Sam Rawlings doubled the lead but they were pegged back when the visitors reduced the deficit before half-time.

After the break Town continued to press forward and further goals from Tom Bray and Rawlings saw Town run out convincing winners.

Town's Under-18s side for the coming season also enjoyed success in their first game coming from a goal down to beat Exeter City Academy U16s 3-1 with second half goals from Tom Preece and brothers Ollie and Tom Bray.