Exmouth Town all set for festive period home double-header

Exmouth Town at home to Elburton Villa. Ref exsp 42 18TI 2789. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Two tough fixtures await Exmouth Town over the festive period as they entertain Bodmin this Saturday and then Cullompton Rangers visit Southern Road for the traditional Boxing Day fixture, writes John Dibsdall.

With last Saturday being an almost total washout, Town remain third in the South West Peninsula Premier Division, and will be looking to enhance that position against Bodmin, who by their high standards are having something of a ‘Jekyll and Hide’ season.

Whilst they have lost four and drawn two of their 15 league games, they did thrash Tavistock recently 7-2, having lost the reverse fixture 7-1!

They also enjoyed a good run to the third round of the FA Vase before losing 3-0 to Willand Rovers.

One statistic that will be of interest to visiting supporters on Saturday is that Bodmin Town have never lost at Southern Road! They have won three and drawn the other two of the five league games they have played here at Exmouth, winning 4-3 in a seven goal thriller last season.

Kick-off for this game will be 2.15pm as Town await crucial parts necessary to repair the Southern Road floodlights.

Cullompton Rangers will visit on Boxing Day morning on the strength of a run that has brought them eight wins and just one defeat from their last 11 league games, a run that has seen the Mid Devon men climb to seventh in the table.

They have also reached the semi-finals of the St Lukes Bowl having beaten Southern League side Barnstaple on penalties after coming from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 in normal time.

Town’s quarter-final tie against Plymouth Argyle in the same competition was postponed last week because of the floodlight problem and will be re-scheduled for January.

Last season, the visitors enjoyed their trips to Southern Road, winning 3-0 in the league and knocking Town out of both the SWPL League Cup, 2-1, and the St Lukes Bowl, 2-0.

Kick off for this match is the traditional Boxing Day morning game time of 11am.