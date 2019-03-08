Advanced search

Exmouth Town all set for FA Vase tie at Tavistock

PUBLISHED: 08:16 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 01 November 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town head for Tavistock tomorrow (Saturday) to lock horns once again with their fellow Toolstation League Premier Division rivals, to do battle in an FA Vase 2nd round tie.

As well as a place in third round, the winning team will bank a cheque for £900 on Saturday while the losers will receive £300.

To date, teams that have won through from the first qualifying round will already have banked £2,050.

Tomorrow is the 10th cup tie of the season for Kevin Hill and his men and they travel to Tavistock still in the FA Vase, the Les Phillips Cup and the Devon Bowl!

In the first qualifying round of the FA Vase, Town were 3-2 home winners over Brislington while Tavistock beat Hallen 4-1 at home. In the second qualifying round Town won 5-1 at Cadbury Heath while Tavvy also scored five as they won 5-0 at Cheddar. In the first round proper, Town were 2-0 home winners over Portland United while Tavistock were also at home and they got through to tomorrow's meeting thanks to a 4-1 win over Shepton Mallett.

The third round of the FA Vase is set for Saturday, November 30, and clubs winning through at that stage will then go into the fourth round which is set for Saturday, January 11.

Town and Tavistock are no strangers to each other. They met in the Toolstation League as recently as last Wednesday night when a brace of goals from Ace High and goals too from Callum Shipton and Jordan Harris saw Town to a 4-2 win in a game that had seen them trail twice.

Last season Tavistock pipped Town to the South West Peninsula League Premier Division title and, in the two league meetings, both teams won 1-0 on the others home ground!

