Exmouth Town all set for a busy January

Exmouth Town defend a corner in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

Exmouth Town's Saturday home meeting with Bitton (3pm) kick-starts what is set to be a busy January for the Southern Road men as they are set to play six times in 21 days in the first month of the New Year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Next Tuesday (January 7), Town are in Les Phillips Cup action when they travel to Shapton Mallet for a tie that will see the winners into the last eight and an away game at Bridgwater Town.

The second Saturday of January sees Town again in home action as they take on 17th placed Roman Glass St George in a league game and they are back in action the following midweek with a Tuesday, January 14 league game at Bridgwater Town.

The third Saturday of January will see Town in more away league action when they travel to Chippenham and they end the month with a swift return league meeting against Bridgwater Town with the Somerset side at Southern Road on Saturday, January 25.

In recent years Town have had mixed fortunes in their opening game of a new year. Twelve months ago, Town were in home action against Millbrook, who they beat 4-1.

Two years ago the weather played havoc with the New Year fixture and Town, like many side's, sat out the entire month of January!

Indeed, they finally started their 2018 schedule on February 10, when they went down 1-0 away at Newquay and that came NINE weeks after their previous outing back on December 9, 2017.

Town began 2019 with a January 14 game at Helston and they returned from Cornwall with a 4-1 win.