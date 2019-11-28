Exmouth Town action this weekend - who plays who from senior team to the U8s

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Picture: Terry Ife

There's high hopes that the weather will not bite into this weekends Exmouth Town programme so that the Southern Road club's teams, across the board, can see some action.

Top billing goes to the first team who entertain Shepton Mallet (3pm) in a Toolstation Western League fixture. Town have issued a general invitation to Exeter City supporters to get along and lend their support with City's FA Cup tie being played on Sunday.

Town Reserves are set to travel to Witheridge for a cup tie which kicks off at 2pm and the Town thirds are in Macron League Division Eight action, taking on Ottery St Mary Development XI at the Withycombe Common pitches (2.15pm).

There's also plenty of youth action with the Town Under-8s at home to Sidmouth, with the games being played at Exmouth Community College at 11am.

The Under-12s are also at home, they host Central Youth at Town Lane, Woodbury (10.30am).

There's away action for the Under-14s who travel to Copplestone and also for the Town Under-16s who are in Exeter & District Youth League KO Cup quarter-final action with the tie against Alphington, being played on the all-weather surface at the Exwick Sports Hub (11.30am).

There's also Sunday action for the Town Under-18s who are in Devon Cup action against Chaddlewood with the game being played at Southern Road (2.15pm).