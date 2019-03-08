Exmouth Town action this weekend - All three Town senior teams in home action

There's a busy weekend of action ahead for the Exmouth Town teams, as long as the weather behaves.

After a blank weekend all round on the first Saturday of November, all three senior sides are in action this Saturday.

Top billing goes to the first team who will be looking to bounce straight back to winning ways after their Wednesday night mauling at Tavistock when they entertain Cribbs in a Toolstation Western League game at Southern Road (3pm).

The Southern Road clubhouse will be open from 12.15pm to show the Chelsea versus Crystal Palace match which kicks off at 12.30pm.

Gates for the Western league game will open at 1.30pm and admission is once again £6 for adults and £4 for concessions (U18 and O65). Under-16s and season ticket holders are admitted free as are serving members of the armed forces upon presentation of ID.

Town Reserves are also in action and they have a home Devon Premier Cup tie to play against Signal Box Oak Villa and this tie has had to be switched out to the Archery Club pitches at Withycombe with a 2.15pm kick-off.

Also in action at Withycombe are the Town thirds who entertain Newton St Cyres Reserves in a Macron League Division Eight game that, like the Town second team's game, has a 2.30pm kick-off.

Weather permitting the Town Under-12s will be in action at Town Lane, Woodbury with a 10.30am kick-off for their Exeter & District Youth League meeting with Heavitree Hawks. Town Under-14s are also in league action and they go to Colyton (10.30am) while the Town Under-16s have a cup tie to contest when they take on Winkleigh at Warren View (9.30am).

There's also Sunday action at Southern Road with Town U18s entertaining Plymstock in a Devon County Cup tie (2pm).