Exmouth Town – a round-up of the club matches on the final Saturday of January

As well as the first team, who confidently despatched visiting Launceston, the final Saturday of January saw plenty of other action for Exmouth Town teams.

With the second team not playing, the spotlight fell on the third team and their home Macron League Division Eight local derby with Lympstone Reserves.

Town were forced to soak up the pressure before creating their first chance, but the cross bar denied striker Leigh Collett the opening goal.

The action became ‘typical derby fare’ with tackles ‘flying in’! On the half hour Collett did well to lift the ball over the Lympets’ glovesman only to then be seemingly felled, but vociferous shouts for a penalty were turned away by the match referee!

The ‘collision’ between the two players led to both receiving lengthy treatment before leaving the game with injuries.

The home team, driven by a sense of injustice, began to boss proceedings and a great through-ball from Merik Yilmaz gave Tommy Williamson an opportunity to cut into the box where he was fouled and this time the man in the middle had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and Harry David stepped up to drill the penalty into the net.

There were just 10 minutes remaining when Lympstone levelled, Town goalkeeper Jake Devine having no chance of keeping the effort out. Town hit back, but the visitors defended well and the final whistle blew to leave honours even.

On Saturday (February 2), the Town third team are again at home when they host Tedburn St Mary second team (3pm).

In Town youth action, the Under-11s returned to winning ways with a fine win at Lyme Regis and this Saturday they make the short trip to Lympstone.

The Town Under-13 were involved in a game of 11 goals and claim their first away win of the season, a 7-4 success at Millwey Rise.

Town took a fifth minute lead through Tyler Cunningham Ortiz, with the assist down to Cody Lester. The home side punished some sloppy defending to restore parity, but Town’s Ortiz had pace to burn and this caused the hosts no end of problems and it was he who fired Town back into the lead and again the assist was down to Lester. However, once again, the home reply was swift – and clinical – to make it 2-2. Just before half-time Will Lucus broke on the right and his low cross shot was deflected in past the home glovesman for Town to troop off at the break with a 3-2 lead.

Early in the second half Lester scored to make it 4-2 and it was soon 5-2 as a low cross was turned home by Isaac Firth and then diminutive winger Kai Smith made it six for the Town youngsters.

Brad Upcott and Ortiz went close to adding further goals before the home side got a third, but it was soon 7-3 with midfielder Adam Watts the scorer.

Millwey Rise had the final say with a late penalty, but Town ended deserving winners.

On Saturday, the Town Under-13s are at home to Colyton with the Archery Club pitches kick-off at 10.30am.

The Town Under-18s were denied action on the final Sunday of the month owing to the weather. They are in action next Sunday with an away game at Holsworthy.

Back to Town senior football, and the Reserves, who were not in action last weekend, are set to entertain Beer Albion in a Macron League Premier Division game. (3pm).

After the match, the Southern Road clubhouse TVs will be showing the Cardiff City versus Bournemouth (5.15pm).