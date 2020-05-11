Advanced search

Exmouth Tigers Disability Football Club net vital funding from Sport England

PUBLISHED: 18:54 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:54 11 May 2020

One of the Exmouth Tigers teams that play out of the Exmouth-based gatweay Club that has received a grant from Sport England. Picture ETFC

One of the Exmouth Tigers teams that play out of the Exmouth-based gatweay Club that has received a grant from Sport England. Picture ETFC

Exmouth Tigers FC, which is a part of the Exmouth-based Gateway Club, has been awarded £2,000 of National Lottery funding from Sport England’s Community Emergency Fund ensuring that the football clubs can survive during the on-going Coronavirus pandemic.

One of the Exmouth Tigers teams that play out of the Exmouth-based gatweay Club that has received a grant from Sport England. Picture ETFCOne of the Exmouth Tigers teams that play out of the Exmouth-based gatweay Club that has received a grant from Sport England. Picture ETFC

The outbreak of the virus and the consequent shutdown of businesses as of March 23, has left the sport and physical activity sector facing a period of uncertainty.

In response, on March 31, Sport England announced a £195m package to help the sport and physical activity sector through covid-19.

Within the package is a £20m Community Emergency Fund, of National Lottery money to deliver immediate funding to those who have a role in supporting the nation to be active but are experiencing short-term financial hardship or the ceasing of operations due to the impact of coronavirus.

The £2,000 grant will allow Exmouth Tigers to ensure the continuous running of the football club including keeping up the payments on the leased multi-adaptable minibus, along with the club also being able to ensure that the members are able to receive additional support and guidance through this difficult time.

Exmouth Tigers chairman, Paul Baldwin says: “This very generous grant from Sport England will ensure that we can carry on providing support and football for our disabled players during and after this pandemic has ended.”

Tim Hollingsworth, the chief executive of Sport England says: “As the body responsible for the growth of sport and physical activity participation, we want the vital grassroots organisations that make sport and physical activity happen in this country to not just to come through this crisis but to be in a position to thrive again in the future.

“The £20m Community Emergency fund, made possible by National Lottery players is part of a multimillion-pound package of support we are providing to ease the pressure on a huge number of the organisations who are central to the nation’s health and wellbeing.

“We are proud to be able to provide vital funding to Exmouth Tigers to help it through these extremely challenging times.”

