Exmouth Spartans take goal-scoring this season past the half century mark
PUBLISHED: 12:01 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 07 January 2020
Archant
Exmouth Spartans ran riot on their visit to Upottery Reserves where they won 13-2.
Dan Fulls and Rob Wellsman both scored four times and there were two from Jordan Bennington as well as single goals from Billy Gibson, Marco Mancuso and Jordan Bishop as Spartans chalked up a sixth win in eight Macron League Division Three outings.
Spartans have now scored 53 goals this season in 11 league and cup games.
Spartans sit second in Division Three and are just five points behind table-topping North Tawton having played five games fewer than them!
Spartans are sure to be in for a busy final four months of the season though for last Saturday's win at Upottery was only match number eight and so, in the four months that have already passed this season they have only managed to complete one-third of their league season which means squeezing in two-thirds across the final four months!
To date, the only league games that Spartans have failed to win have been a September 4-4 home draw with Dunkeswell Rovers and a 6-3 defeat that they suffered on their visit to Witheridge on November 30.