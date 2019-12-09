Exmouth Spartans still unbeaten at Greenway Lane after seeing off Axmouth United

Football Archant

Exmouth Spartans powered back to winning ways with a 5-2 Macron League Division Three home success over Axmouth United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spartans, beaten for the first time in their league campaign in their previous outing, moved up to second in the table thanks to a fifth win in seven league games.

Sam Dickinson (2), Dan Fulls and Matthew Amor were amongst the scorers for Spartans who remain unbeaten at their new home of Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton.

This Saturday (December 14), Spartans will seek to make it five home games without defeat this season when they host Hemyock (2.15).

Hemyock will pitch up at Greenway Lane sitting fourth in the table, two places and two points below Spartans who have played four games fewer than Saturday's opposition.