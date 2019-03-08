Advanced search

Exmouth Spartans net first clean-sheet win of the season

PUBLISHED: 10:40 25 September 2019

Exmouth Spartans were 6-0 winners when they travelled to Pinhoe for their latest Macron League Division Three game.

In a bright start, Spartans opened the scoring with a close range finish from Carl Connor.

The lead was doubled with Billy Gibson providing the assist for a Sam Dickinson goal.

The home side hit back well, but were denied a number of times by the excellent Jack Walsh in the Spartans goal.

Connor netted his second to make it 3-0 before.

Billy Gibson grabbed his fourth of the season and Connor then turned provider for Jordan Bennington to head home his first goal for the team and send Spartans into the break with a 5-0 lead.

The second half saw Spartans continue to dominate, but they added just one more goal with Gibson netting his second.

The Man of the Match award went to Kyle Harris for his assured display at the heart of the Spartans midfield.

Indeed, it was a shift that ultimately played a big part in the team securing a first clean sheet of the season.

On Saturday (September 28), Spartans host Lyme Regis (3pm).

Spartans: Jack Walsh, Jordan Bennington, Alex Coull, Matt Amor, Ben Collins, Kyle Harris, Danny Gould, Billy Gibson, Sam Dickinson, Rob Welsman (c), Carl Connor. Subs: Marco Mancuso, Brandon Hodge, Jamie Wood

