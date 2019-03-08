Exmouth Spartans make Devon Senior Cup progress with win at Cranbrook

Exmouth Spartans made Devon Senior Cup progress with a 2-1 success at Cranbrook.

Given that previous meetings between the two teams have always been close another tight encounter was expected - and it was!

A heavy, uncut pitch meant a lot of the play was going over the top to Spartans pacey wingers Connor and Dickinson and with no real clear cut chances no side forced any saves.

The best chance of the half came to Alex Coull on the edge of Cranbrook box but it went agonisingly wide.

After the break, and a quick change of tactics it soon paid off when some brilliant hold up play from Spartans skipper Rob Welsman forced the foul and Gibson made no mistake coolly putting the ball into the top right corner. Welsman was again the provider when he skilfully dribbled his way through to the by-line and cut it back to Dickinson who made no mistake and made it 2-0 to the visitors.

Cranbrook weren't out of it though and they pulled a goal back through a period of possession.

With 10 minutes left constant arguing from Alex Coull saw him yellow carded and sin binned for the remainder of the game.

But the Spartans held on and are now into the next round and face a lengthy journey to Holsworthy.

The Man of the Match award went to Jordan Bennington for a composed, disciplined and organizes display in defence.

Spartans return to Macron League Division Three action on Saturday (October 26) when they host bottom-of-the-table Upottery at Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton (3pm).

Spartans: Jack Walsh, Jordan Bennington, Alex Coull, Matt Amor, Ben Collins, Marco Mancuso, Kyle Harris, Billy Gibson, Sam Dickinson, Rob Welsman, Carl Connor. Subs; Brandon Hodge, Jordan Bishop, Jamie Wood