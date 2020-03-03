Exmouth Spartans looking to keep yet another clean sheet when they visit Bravehearts

East Budleigh at home to Bishop Blaize. Ref exsp 06 20TI 7460. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Local Macron League clubs suffered another miserable soggy Saturday with yet more matches being washed out.

It means most of the teams are going to be mighty busy over the final two months of the 2019/20 football season.

Some of our local teams are better off, in terms of matches still to play, than others.

Lympstone have eight left, four home and four away as they battle to avoid a bottom three finish in Division One.

This Saturday the Lympets entertain a Bow AAC side that beat them 3-0 back in early October. Lympstone head into the game sitting third bottom with Bow occupying the berth immediately above them in the table. It is going to take something extraordinary for the Lymets to avoid a bottom three finish for they have played more games than any of the teams in the division and the only teams to currently sit below them have games in hand to overhaul them.

East Budleigh have nine league games to play. The Jays are very much in the thick of the Division Two promotion race and this Saturday they are on the road when they travel to Mid Devon to face an Uplowman Athletic side that sit ninth, six places below the Jays.

In Division Three, Exmouth Spartans are looking well placed to go on and seal a top three finish and with it, promotion to Division Two.

However, Spartans are set for a busy run-in for they remain involved in the Bill Slee Cup, they travel to Newton St Cyres in the competition this Saturday and Spartans still have 11 league games to play their way through.

In terms of their push for league honours, Spartans sit third with North Tawton being four points better off at the top of the table, having played three more games while Exeter University sit second, two points better off than Spartans and they have played two games fewer.

Exmouth Rovers, who sit top of Division Five, have only played half of their league fixtures and so will play 11 over the final two months. Rovers have not played a league game since the start of last month and, on Saturday, they travel to face Bravehearts who play at Silver Street, Willand.

Rovers head into that game having won all 12 of their league games so far this season. What's more, Rovers have not shipped a single goal in league football since the three netted by Bravehearts against them in Novembers. Since then, Rovers have won anothe five league games scoring 22 goals and conceding none!

East Budleigh Reserves also play in Division Five and this Saturday they entertain a University side that sit fifth in the table, two points and one place below the Jays' second string. After this weekend East Budleigh Reserves will still have 11 league games to play.

In Division Seven, Lympstone Reserves have nione games left to play. This Saturday they travel into Exeter to meet a Priory side that they beat 5-0 when they pair met at Endurance Park in early January.