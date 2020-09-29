Advanced search

Exmouth Spartans edged out in opening game

PUBLISHED: 09:38 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 29 September 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Exmouth Spartans suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat when they entertained Lyme Regis Reserves in their opening game of a new Joma Devon & Exeter League season.

A lack of pitch availability hindered the Spartans in pre-season, but they clearly did not lack match fitness as they made a bright start to the game.

The visitors carried a threat up top, but that was dealt with most efficiently by Spartans’ centre backs Ross James and Matt Amor, to such a degree that goalkeeper Jack Walsh was relatively under employed. The nearest either team came to a goal in the first half was when a Billy Gibson strike rattled the visitor’s crossbar!

Spartans player-manager, Alex Coull, unable to play owing to injury, sent his side back out to continue on the front foot

More chances were created and Spartans were unlucky not to take the lead when skipper Rob Welsman chased down the Lyme keeper and the ball ended up heading towards the goal only to bounce off the crossbar again!

Soon after Sam Dickinsons put a shot inches wide.

Spartans made a few changes in the centre of midfield and bought on Jordan Bishop and debutant Tom Steer, but it was still the case that, for all their endeavours, a finish in the final third was sadly lacking!

It was the visitors who won the points with a header from a late corner.

On Saturday (October 3), Spartans make the short trip across to Tipton St John (3pm).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Centenary Cup success for Marilyn Foreman, Tony Gooding and Brian Ward

Budleigh bowlers who took part in a well attended Centenary Cup meeting, Picture; DAVID ROBERTS

Budleigh CC Academy XI win the 2020 Community League

The BSCC Academy team who are the 2020 Budleigh Cricket Club Community League champions. Picture: KEVIN CURRAN

Exmouth Spartans edged out in opening game

Football on pitch

Dunne delights with debut winner for Otterton

Otterton 1st team line up before launching a new Joma Devon & Exeter League campaign with a thrilling 5-4 win over Teignmouth. Picture: JASON SEDGEMORE

Lavis, Twose and McBryan net as Blues U15s play out a thriller with South Molton

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-15s meeting with South Molton. Picture: TREVOR HORNE