Exmouth Spartans can hit top spot with win at Hemyock

PUBLISHED: 14:42 30 September 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Spartans are now unbeaten in four Macron League Division Three outings after a 3-0 home win over Lyme Regis.

Spartans were slow to find their usual rhythm, but by the 20th minute had worked up a head of steam to serve up some fine attacking football.

A slick counter-attack saw the deadlock broken with Dan Fulls netting. Soon after, a Billy Gibson corner saw the ball come back to him and he promptly rifled it into the net with a stunning strike!

When Gibson was hauled down in the area, Fulls slammed the resultant penalty home to compete the scoring. The visiting side did try to get back into the contest, but they found the Spartans defence in no mood to ship a goal.

In that back four, Matt Amor and Alex Coull shone and glovesman Jack Walsh was fully deserving of his clean sheet - making one stunning save in particular - diving full stretch to keep out a free-kick.

On Saturday (October 5), Spartans visit the only side sitting above them in the table, Hemyock and a win in Mid Devon would see Spartans take over at the summit.

Spartans: Jack Walsh, Jordan Bennington, Alex Coull, Matt Amor, Ben Collins, Kyle Harris, Jordan Bishop, Billy Gibson, Dan Fulls, Carl Connor, Rob Welsman. Subs: Jamie Wood, Tom Chudley

