Exmouth Spartans back to winning ways with five-star show against Hemyock

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Spartans powered to a 5-1 home win over Hemyock.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After what has been a disappointing start to the season for Spartans, this result and performance was much needed!

However, they had to come from behind to take the points after a rash tackle by Alex Coull led to a penalty that was confidently despatched, sending Spartans glovesman Jack Walsh the wrong way.

The response from the home team was instant and parity was restored with Rob Welsman providing the assist for a Sam Dickinson goal.

Soon after, Spartans had the lead with Harris and Gibson involved in the build-up prior to Welsman tucking the ball home.

It was influential skipper Welsman who was a key part of the third goal with his shot being spilled by the Hemyock 'keeper for Kyle Harris to stroke the ball home. The visiting side looked for a way back into the game, but the home defence, and particularly defensive midfielder Jordan Bishop, kept them at arm's length.

After the break Billy Gibson rifled the fourth home from 20-yards before Tom Chudley finally netted his first goal for the team when he latched onto a pin-point pass from centre back Coull, rounded the grounded glovesman and thumped it home.

A huge plus for Spartans was that it was the first time this season that goalkeeper Walsh has not had a single save to make and no corners were conceded. The back four of Marco Mancuso, Matthew Amor, Alex Coull, and Jordan Bennington, the latter, from the right back berth, landed a deserved Man of the Match award. On Saturday (February 15) Spartans are in action at Tiverton where they will take on Westexe Park Rangers (3pm)