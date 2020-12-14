Exmouth rugby returns

Exmouth Rugby juniors loving the mud of the game Archant

Loving the mud, scrap and skill

While doing the rugby rounds this weekend, we came across this fabulous image that sums up the beauty of the sport.

Exmouth Rugby Club juniors quite clearly loved being back out in the mud and playing their sport.

On the return to rugby road map published by the RFU, Exmouth are now on Stage E.

What this basically means is that training is now permitted and increased contact between players can happen.

It takes the club to within just one more jump on the road map before competitive rugby is again allowed.

The Cockles were also represented at Twickenham for the recent international fixtures in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Exmouth’s iconic shirt was one of 450 clubs represented in a visual display from the RFU to remind the big stars that we are all still supporting them from afar.

We are just one step away from rugby’s full return.