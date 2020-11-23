Uncertain roadmap for rugby

Rugby has suffered more than most sports through the Covid crisis and the future remains uncertain.

However, Exmouth Rugby Club has worked hard to ensure enthusiasm levels are maintained, with particular emphasis on the junior age grades, boys and girls. It is obviously vitally important to the club, and rugby in general, for young players to keep involved, even in these strange times. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) published a roadmap for a safe return to competitive rugby and, while progress has understandably halted with the second lockdown, hopes are high for a return to training in December.

In the meantime, England Rugby has produced some training videos, previewing on Sunday mornings, featuring former international star Ugo Monye, and the boys and girls at Exmouth are keeping their game sharp at home.

“Exmouth Rugby Club is in a strong position and we were looking forward to the recommencement of rugby, especially for our young players, as part of the RFU return to rugby roadmap,” said Exmouth Chairman Ian Harris. “The RFU had published a roadmap with sections A – F, and we were at section D before the second lockdown.

“We were looking forward to the season starting relatively soon but this new lockdown has dropped us back to level A in the roadmap. We are hoping that a return will see us at least at Level D. We’re not squad training across our seniors and juniors at the moment, but we hope that will start at the beginning of December.

“We’re lucky enough to have some fantastic coaches, supporters, administrators and parents across our junior age groups, all of whom have worked hard to get the youngsters playing rugby. Our girl’s rugby goes from strength to strength with excellent numbers from U13 upwards.

“We traditionally start training during July for seniors to September with juniors, which we were able to do in stages, with Covid measures in place. The Cockles support safety for all our players, members, supporters, families and sponsors and with the second lockdown we have taken an enforced break within government and RFU guidelines.”

“It’s a brief hibernation however our junior players are keeping fit with fun activities at home. The RFU have introduced a programme of online fitness sessions via the England YouTube channel, so we positively encourage our boys, girls and families to get involved with them.

“It is a way of keeping them energised and we will hopefully be back to training as soon as possible.”