Exmouth Rovers seeking ninth successive league win with visit of Bravehearts

Exmouth Rovers entertain Bravehearts at Withycombe Common on Saturday (2.15pm) looking to win a ninth successive Macron League Division Five game.

This Saturday, weather permitting, Rovers will play their 13th game of the season and, if they score three times, they will chalk up a half century of goals already this term!

Rovers were last in action on November 16, when they won their home meeting with Royal Oak 1-0 and they head into Saturday's clash with Willand-based Bravehearts looking to claim a fourth successive clean sheet home win.

After Saturday, Rovers travel to Tiverton to meet Amory Green on December 7, before returning home seven days later to take on Division Seven side Bradninch in the Devon Intermediate Cup.