Exmouth Rovers net seventh straight clean sheet success

Exmouth Rovers recorded a 14th successive Macron League Division Five victory as they beat visiting Broadclyst 4-0.

Goals from Luke Bradford, Karl Riddell, Max Howard and sub Joe Perry saw Rovers to the win that leaves them sitting 13 points clear of the field with just eight games remaining in their season.

Rovers have now scored 80 goals in 20 league and cup outings this season and the fact that Broadclyst were unable to score in the game means that Rovers have now not conceded a league goal for seven successive matches and the last time their rear-guard was breached was on the last day of November when Willand-based outfit Bravehearts were beaten 5-3.

On Saturday, corona virus allowing, Rovers will entertain East Budleigh Reserves and the table-toppers will follow that game with three successive away matches.