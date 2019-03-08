Exmouth Rovers chalk up seventh straight league win.

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Rovers chalked up a seventh straight Macron League Division Five victory thanks to a 3-1 win at Exeter United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Cousins bagged a brace to take his league goals tally this season to eight and Luke Bradford, who also has eight to his name, seven games into the season, scored the other goal.

Exmouth Rovers are not short of goal scorers this season for, already, seven games into the league campaign, a dozen different players have hit the back of the net! Rovers are currently beating all that come before them in the league and have opened up a five-point lead over second-placed Royal Oak.

This Saturday (November 2), Rovers take a break from the league programme when they entertain Duchy League Division One outfit Lifton in a Devon Intermediate Cup tie.

People going to watch Saturday's cup meeting can certainly expect to see goals, for Lifton have been involved in five games this season that have yielded 34 goals, while Exmouth Rovers have seen 53 goals scored in the 10 league and cup games that they have played so far this term. Saturday's cup tie, which is being played at the Withycombe Common pitches, has a 2.15pm kick-off time.