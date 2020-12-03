Exmouth Reserves frustrated by postponement

Braunton v Exmouth Town Reserves in the Devon Football League North and East Division.

Braunton visit cancelled

In a concerning precedent for local football, Exmouth Town Reserves have seen their weekend fixture cancelled by scheduled visitors Braunton.

The North Devon side cited Covid concerns as their reason for not travelling and it leaves Town waiting for a verdict from the Devon Football League.

The frustration for Exmouth manager Tim Wright is that he now has another unwanted ‘free’ weekend, with a group of players itching to get on the pitch.

“It feels a little naughty because we went to Braunton at a time when we were struggling with injuries but wanted to fulfil the fixture,” said Wright.

“We could have pulled out of the game.

“We’ve had an email saying that Braunton don’t want to travel because of Covid, so I’m not sure if we will be awarded the points.

“I know there is a tier system but we’ve been told we can play football again, so a little worrying for the league if teams can cancel games.

“I want to be positive about the future of this season but it is difficult if teams are able to cancel games, even when they don’t have Covid in the camp.

“We are going to be seriously backlogged with games and the prospect is even more worrying for the first-team, with the amount of games they still have to play.

“It’s a tricky one for the players because they’re all desperate for a game.

“There is a possibility we will fit in an extra training session on Saturday, as the club are taking the chance to get some extra work done on the pitch.”

The schedule ahead for Exmouth Reserves is a little uncertain but, as it stands, they will host Heavitree United at the start of the New Year.

Leaders Exwick Villa are the next visitors, followed by a trip to second-placed Teignmouth in what could be a defining period for the club.

To keep the interest flowing. Town then have an intriguing derby at Budleigh Salterton.

Clyst Valley visit in early February and then three successive away games at Topsham Town, the University of Exeter and Teignmouth.

The games will hopefully come thick and fast, but ingredients are in place for a genuine push toward the top positions in the Devon Football League.